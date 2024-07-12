After months of anxious wait, Kamal Haasan's new movie Indian 2 has finally hit the theaters. Directed by Shankar, this film is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, where Kamal Haasan played dual roles.

However, this sequel which was released with a huge pre-release hype has failed to live up to the expectations, and has emerged as the worst film in the career of the director.

Kamal Haasan's Senapathi to rule troll pages

The major highlight of the 1996 film was Kamal Haasan's aged character who is on a mission to demolish corruption in society. Shankar, who also directed this prequel had successfully crafted and portrayed that character with perfection on screen decades ago.

Unfortunately, in the new installment, due to a weak screenplay, audiences will not feel any emotional attachment to the character played by the legendary actor. Moreover, at times, the character goes over the board, and audiences feel like laughing when the old-aged character preaches lessons.

In all probabilities, Senapathi's character in Indian 2 will rule troll pages once the film hit an OTT platform.

Shankar's worst movie to date

The film follows an identical storyline of the prequel and the director failed to provide any fresh elements to engage the audiences.

There are several illogical scenes in the movie. One of the most cringeworthy scenes in the film was during a surgical procedure, where a doctor can be seen calling his colleague as he was confused between abdomen and shoulder.

It does not end there, Kamal Haasan's character, at a crucial time boarded a metro train and Bobby Simha can be seen chasing him via road.

The climax also ended in a very disappointing manner, and it can be called a real mockery towards the Indian judiciary.

In the end, the director also showed the trailer of Indian 3, which was the only moment of relief for audiences. The trailer showcased Kamal Haasan battling the Britishers during the freedom-fighting era.

In the technical side, the cinematography of the film was average, while the editor could have easily trimmed 45 minutes to make the audience escape from on-screen torture. Similarly, Anirudh Ravichandran's music was also average.