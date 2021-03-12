The apex child rights body NCPCR has asked Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums' citing inappropriate portrayal of children in the web series, written and directed by 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava.

On Thursday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sent a notice to Netflix and asked the OTT platform to provide a detailed action report within a span of 24 hours. In case, it fails to do the same, appropriate legal actions will be taken against the streamer.

'Series will pollute young minds'

According to the commission, the content of the web series will pollute young minds and may also result in the abuse and exploitation of children. NCPCR has taken this step based on a complaint that alleged that the series normalises minors indulging in casual sex and drug abuse.

The commission said in its notice: "Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things."

To be stopped within 24 hours

"Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005," the commission added.

The notice also cited a tweet by a Twitter account that goes by the name of Gems of Bollywood, which objected to the portrayal of the fantasies of children. Referring to the tweet, the commission said that it did not allow "representing, portraying and glorifying children in India in such a manner" on any media platform, including the internet and OTTs.

Pooja Bhatt's comeback

Released on March 8, 'Bombay Begums' is an Indian web series that delves into the lives of five women from different sections of society, living in Mumbai and portrays how they fight their battles of patriarchy and misogyny to achieve success in life.

The web series also marks the comeback of Pooja Bhatt on screen. Apart from Bhatt, 'Bombay Begums' features Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur, Rahul Bose, Amruta Subash and many other popular actors.