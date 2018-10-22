A rocket propeller bomb, planted under a tractor, was found by locals at the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The recovery of the bomb led to the disruption of normal commercial activities between the two neighbouring countries for a few hours, officials said.

The bomb was detected at 10.30 am at Moreh Bazar Ward number 6 locality, some 200 metres from Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district, following which the law enforcers were informed, the officer told PTI.

The police cordoned off the area and the bomb squad of the state police from Imphal rushed to the border town, located 110 km from the state capital, to defuse the explosive.

They safely defused the bomb at around 2.45 pm at Holenphai area, 3 km from the site where it was found.

Normal trade and commerce between the two countries, which was halted for few hours, resumed after the bomb disposal operation, the police officer said.

Citizens of both countries are allowed to cross the border for commercial activities from 7 am to 4 pm, the officials said.

Indias border trade with Myanmar takes place mainly through Moreh, in Manipurs Chandel district, which links with Tamu, located in Sagaing in northwest Myanmar.