Shilpa Shetty was every bit of fire and feisty as she walked the ramp at a recently held fashion week. Shilpa turned heads in her bodysuit and cape wear. The Dhadkan actress turned showstopper for designers for brand Limerick by Abirr n Nanki at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. Shetty's page was bombarded with comments on how she had maintained herself.

Social media goes gaga

"She is fire man," one user wrote. "Bomb aa gaya," another user commented. "Just think of the maintenance, the hardwork that goes beyond such stunning figure," a social media user commented. "She is the hottest Bollywood mommy," another social media user wrote. "What will we do if you look this hot at this age?" an Instagram user asked.

Shilpa's post

"Cat walk, literally!Walked the ramp for @limerickofficial by Abirr & Nanki, and what a fabbb vibe they created with their collection at the @lakmefashionwk @fdciofficial #LakméFashionWeek2023 #grateful #SongOfTheValley #CatWoman #blessed #showstopper," Shetty wrote.

Explaining the collection, the official page of the fashion week wrote, "The collection explores the timeless beauty of traditional art forms. From the utterly detailed paisley motifs painstakingly woven in the jamavars to the simple yet beautiful animal motifs found in the walnut wood carvings, the collection explores the various complicated and time-consuming crafts that originated in the valley."

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikkamma starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film failed to do any wonders. The diva will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's web series - Indian Police Force.