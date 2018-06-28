Bollywood provides us entertainment not only by performances but also the regular clashes and who's who gossip that the sources deliver. Some controversial situations happen in public and some behind closed doors that we eventually do find out.

We are about to be done with the first half of 2018 and it's time to look at the major controversies that the stars of Bollywood have gotten themselves into in the year so far.

1. FIR Against Jeetendra

Bollywood actor Jeetendra got himself into trouble with the Shimla police after one of his distant cousins lodged a complaint of sexual assault against him. The woman claimed that it had happened 45 years ago when the two were sharing a room in Shimla.

2. Katrina Petitioned

During the promotions of their film 'Tiger Zinda Hai', the actors in the film - Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif - had been to a reality TV show. Salman had used a derogatory word during the show to which Katrina was spotted laughing away to glory. The word used by Salman hurt the sentiments of the scheduled caste communities. Since Katrina was present at that moment, she too received a petition for, "rather than protesting at the offensive and insensitive statement joined the accused number 1 (Khan) in insulting and abusing the victim through her conduct."

3. Sidharth in trouble for inappropriate language

Sidharth Malhotra was promoting his film 'Aiyaary' on a reality TV show when he made a remark that the Bhojpuri language gives him a 'latrine kind' of feeling. Actress Neetu Chandra took to Twitter to express her displeasure about the same. Sidharth had to send out an apology tweet to calm the situation.

4. Salman received death threats

During the shoot for Race 3, Rajashthan's gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman Khan. The threat received a lot of attention and armed men reached the sets of Race 3, shutting it down for the day.

5. Padmavat protest led to an attack on a school bus

The controversial poster of Padmavat had created a lot of heat in Karni Sena community because their historical beliefs were offended by the film. The protest led to an attack on a school bus. Even though no one was injured, the videos of children ducking under their seats went viral.

6. Padman plagiarism issue

Writer Ripu Daman Jaiswal had filed an FIR against Akshay Kumar saying that the scenes from his film PadMan were copied from his script that he had sent to Karan Johar's Dharma Productions earlier.

7. Veere Di Wedding controversy

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veere Di Wedding got into some controversy with the censor board before its release. The film had a lot of abusive words in the dialogues and scenes that were made to cut out of the film. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania. Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene had also created a lot of heat on social media sites.