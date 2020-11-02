Halloween was celebrated around the globe yesterday and Bollywood celebs seemed nowhere behind in celebrating Halloween by wearing some spooky outfits and applying scary makeup.

We were all eagerly waiting for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's Halloween pictures, and here they are! Kareena gave fans a glimpse of how they celebrated Halloween, and looks like they had a blast.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share her Halloween celebrations. She shared her little one Taimur's picture who looks unrecognizable sitting next to his friends. With black painted around his eyes and his orange face, it is difficult to have figured out that it was Taimur. Kareena thanked her friend for the amazing Halloween party and wrote, "Thank you Reenz for the most amazing Halloween party... the best."

She also then shared a picture of her with her friends, and Kareena is simply glowing in the picture. She can be seen in a maternity outfit, as she flaunted her baby bump. Another video clip shared by her on her Instagram stories shows the kids collecting candies.

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in 'Angrezi Medium' starring opposite late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadda' opposite Aamir Khan. Kareena has already wrapped up her shooting schedule for the film.