The year 2020 has hardly given any memories worth remembering. People around the globe have been affected by the pandemic but Bollywood has their own share of sorrows as the industry has mourned for several celebs this year starting from Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan, Wajid Khan and many more.

Now, the latest report suggests that big Diwali parties of Bollywood have been cancelled owing to the death of Rishi Kapoor this year.

A report in Times Of India says that Amitabh Bachchan and Ekta Kapoor have cancelled their Diwali bashes on the account of Rishi Kapoor's death. Amitabh Bachchan shared a close bond with Rishi Kapoor and they even featured in many films together.

Post the Bobby actor's death, Amitabh Bachchan had also penned a eulogy saying, "During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition .. it was always .. 'see you soon, just a routine visit to the hospital .. I'll be back shortly. I never visited him in Hospital... I never wanted to see the distress on his smiling cherubic face. But I am certain .. when he went, he must have gone with a gentle smile." Further, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to Nikhil Nanda, Rishi Kapoor's nephew.

T 3520 - In Memoriam .. pic.twitter.com/zIlVUn3qpg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

Ekta Kapoor is also said to consider Rishi Kapoor as her family and hence, she has scrapped her Diwali bash this year, says the report.

