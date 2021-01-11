After Arjun Rampal was summoned a few days ago by the Narcotics Control Bureau, now his sister Komal was called for questioning in the Bollywood drugs case.

According to ANI, Komal Rampal has been called in for questioning in connection with the ongoing probe in a drug case. Previously, the NCB had raided Arjun's properties in Mumbai and had also questioned his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Arjun's sister is being summoned days after Arjun was grilled by the investigating agency. According to reports, the actor allegedly presented a backdated prescription and the officials are probing the same.

In an Instagram post on New Year, Arjun had assured his fans on Instagram that he would never be on the wrong side of the law. "I would like to assure each and every one of you that I am well aware of my responsibility as a celebrity, a father, and a citizen of a country I love dearly that I have never been on the wrong side of the law. You all have nothing to fear or speculate as I have done nothing wrong. I love you all and going forward we shall only spread love and peace together. There is no room for any negativity in our space," Arjun had shared.

Many Bollywood celebs were called for questioning in the drug case right from Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to Bharti Singh with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa was found having drugs in the house.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14th June 2020 at his Mumbai house, many investigative agencies are behind in solving the case. Mumbai Police, CBI, NCB have been following up on the case.