Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has been taking a serious dig at several Bollywood celebrities; Karan Johar is the most targeted. Now she made a controversial tweet that involves Salman Khan too.

In a recent tweet, Rangoli said that the industry biggies have been busy buttering up Salman, and Karan is the one who has been leading the "chaploosi pack". In the following words in the tweet, she further mocked them suggesting that these celebrities praise Salman on his face, but they criticise him on his back.

"Bolly industry Salman Khan ki chaploosi mein jut chuki hai, KJO is leading the chaploosi pack, humko bhi seekhna hai yaar peeche se chugali aur saamne chaapalusi yeh kaise hota hai," she wrote in the tweet.

This certainly is yet another strong comment to make, and it becomes even more controversial as it involves superstar Salman.

Kangana's sister has relentlessly attacking KJo and some other B-town stars on Twitter. She has been making scandalous comments on them, which have been grabbing everyone's attention.

Although many of Kangana's fans support her words, many others are annoyed with the constant negative words being said by her. Some even requested Karan to file a defamation case against her.

While Kangana is not on social media, Rangoli has been serving as her official spokesperson, as confirmed her. She in some tweets also stated that whatever she tweets that is connected to Kangana, are always approved by the actress first.

In that case, Rangoli's tweet involving Salman appears to be tricky as Kangana in one interview early this year, had expressed willingness to work with Salman. This had given the impression that the two actors are now on cordial terms. However, the truth can sometimes be stranger than fiction.