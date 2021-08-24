As more people are getting bizarre and dangerous body modifications, a top plastic surgeon has warned that bizarre cosmetic surgeries will turn humans into a different alien species altogether. Steven Harris, who has several top Hollywood celebrities as his clients revealed that the industry is literally fueling mental illness due to a sharp rise in extreme cosmetic alterations.

Procedures like Russian lips will turn humans into aliens

According to Dr Harris, bizarre body modifications that create protruding cheekbones and abnormally arched eyebrows similar to the look of Angelina Jolie's character in Maleficent are becoming very popular, and it is a matter of concern. The plastic surgeon also slammed procedures like Russian lips which use large amounts of fillers.

Harris also blamed social media platforms for promoting distorted beauty standards among the general public. He also added that there are several greedy plastic surgeons who are ready to perform questionable procedures. The plastic surgeon warned that bizarre modifications on the body could lead to both physiological and psychological harm to an individual.

"The distortion of features often involves a 'more is more' approach and so monetary gain or greed is an important factor to consider," said Harris.

The plastic surgeon made it clear that cosmetic surgeons should have "a duty of care to first do no harm."

Will humans turn into aliens after cosmetic procedures?

The medic also added that the term alienisation is actually referring to the bizarre appearance which is outside the normal looks of an individual.

"The term 'alienisation' refers to the distortion of features outside the normal range for the individual so that it appears alien for that particular person. Some people present naturally with certain features in the simulation, but the problem is creating these in those who do not and making everyone look the same," asserted Harris, Daily Star reports.

The words from Harris have not gone well with people who support body modifications. According to these people, adopting body modifications is the personal freedom of every individual, and it will not turn any human into an alien.