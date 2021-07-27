Ayesha Takia might have been away from the bigscreen but certainly not far from the spotlight. The Wanted actress keeps giving us glimpses from her luxurious lifestyle. But, her recent post has grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons. The actress recently published a video online and was trolled heavily. Netizens started speculating that she had gone under the knife and slammed her for ruining her pretty face.

The video

Dressed in a green salwar suit, Ayesha Takia shared a video of filming herself in a mirror. However, it was her lips that caught everyone's attention. Netizens were quick to point out that her lips looked totally different from before and were not too happy about it. Soon, Ayesha Takia started receiving all sorts of comments on her new look. While there were a few who loved her new style, majority slammed her for opting for plastic surgery.

Social media reaction

"Why ruin such a beautiful face?" asked one user. "You looked much much better before", said another. One more user said, "Plastic surgery over and over again". And another said, "What is wrong with you? God gave you such innocent face. You have ruined it." Few even called her "C grade Angelina Jolie" and "cheaper version of Barbie doll".

Ayesha Takia had also spoken at length about trolling and mental abuse post Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Having personally been through many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying...I wish to spread the word about this and I want you to speak up please if someone is making you feel less, small or worthless. Please know that you are incredible and unique. You are meant to be here and fight for what you deserve. You are bright and different, you must not let them win," she had said.