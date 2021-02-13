The third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam which will be hosted by Superstar Mohanlal will have its grand premiere on February 14, 2021. As the first episode of the reality show is just hours away, people have already started discussing the probable contestants who will take part in the much-anticipated show.

International Business Times presents you with the list of the most probable contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam house tomorrow.

Bobby Chemmanur

Bobby Chemmanur, popularly known as Bobby and BoChe is one of the most probable contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss house this year. The business magnate is known for his self-promotion tactics, and fans of BoChe believes that the businessman will use this opportunity to elevate the popularity of his brand among Malayalam audiences. However, Bobby appeared on Facebook yesterday, and it made several believe that the businessman's involvement is just mere speculation.

Arya Dayal

Arya Dayal is a singer who became the victim of social media trolls after she crooned a different version of the song 'Kannodu Kanbathellam' from the movie Jeans. As Arya enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam house, Asianet and Endemol Shine believe that social media users will make it a habit of watching the reality show every day without fail.

Subi Suresh

Subi Suresh is a television actress and anchor, popular for her portrayal of comic roles. The actress has a decent fan following in all nooks of the state, and she is expected to fill the house with laughter.

Deepthi Kalyani

It was Anjali Ameer who entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 as a transgender contestant. In Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, Deepthi Kalyani is expected to be another transgender contestant to enter the house.

Dhanya Rajesh

Dhanya Rajesh popularly known as Helen of Sparta is a TikTok celebrity. She has a huge fan following among youngsters in the state.

Noby Marcos

Noby Marcos is a popular Mollywood who has acted in several movies with top filmstars including Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Dileep. The actor has also marked his presence in television shows.

RJ Firoz

RJ Firoz, also known as Kidilam Firoz is another contestant who is expected to enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam house this year. Firoz too has a decent fan following among FM radio audiences.

Bhagyalakshmi

Veteran dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi will also enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam house this year. The 58-year-old artist has a glorious career that spans over four decades, and she has also marked her presence felt in Kerala as a social activist.