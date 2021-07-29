Bob Odenkirk was immediately taken to a hospital after he collapsed during the shoot. The US actor was shooting for the Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul when the incident happened. The 58-year-old suddenly collapsed and was immediately rushed to medical care. He was shooting for the sixth and the final season of Better Call Saul.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston took to social media and wrote, "Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you." co-star Aaron Paul wrote, "I love you my friend." His Better Call Saul co-star Michael McKean also took to social media and said, "Sending huge love to our Bob Odenkirk. You got this, brother." Actor Elijah Wood reacted to the news and wrote, "Oh man, really hope Bob Odenkirk is ok."

Official statement

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery," The Guardian reported the statement issued on his health.

Post Breaking Bad in 2013, Odenkirk shot back with its spin-off Better Call Saul in 2015. And ever since then, the show has had a triumphant run. Bob received four Emmy nominations ever since and is expected to win many more with the final season of the show.

Odenkirk had also worked as a comedy writer for Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show before Breaking Bad fell into his lap.