BMW India, like other car manufacturers in India and abroad, has been hit by the coronavirus lockdown. In a bid to attract new buyers for BMW cars, the Indian dealership is offering some attractive schemes that are too good to pass down. Taking into consideration the current economic slowdown led by coronavirus, BMW India is trying to make the purchase of a new Beemer or MINI brand cars in India easy with attractive EMI plans.

BMW India's new plans will bring down the cost of ownership of a BMW or MINI car. The carmaker is offering up to 40 percent lower EMIs for the first 2.5 years with zero downpayment offer. BMW India is also not charging extra for customers to restructure the loan as per the buyer's convenience. This can be done at any given time.

Smaller EMI offers

The offer also includes smaller EMI options for a set period and choose to increase the EMIs later. This is keeping in mind the current economic situation and the possible improvement in the coming months and years.

Additional benefits

BMW India is offering 5.99 percent rate of interest on BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 series and BMW X3. There are additional benefits such as low monthly payments, assured buy-back value and flexible end of term options. Customers also get BMW Flexi, which allows buyers to choose between the rate of interest or range of service and maintenance package, which include BMW Service Inclusive, BMW Service Inclusive Plus and BMW Repair Inclusive that cover maintenance, inspection and wear-and-tear.

"The special offer has been designed to address possible apprehensions arising due to the economic impact of coronavirus and provide more space for liquidity during an uncertain time," Kathrin Frauscher, managing director and chief executive officer at BMW India Financial Services said in a statement.