BMW Motorrad India launched two new motorcycles today: F 900 R and F 900 XR. The addition of these two takes the total number of motorcycles in BMW India's stable to 22, making it the second biggest lineup of premium motorcycles in India. Kawasaki has the biggest (27 bikes) lineup here; however, had we been talking of road legal bikes only (the H2R, 3 KXs, and 3 KLXs are not road legal), then BMW today would have just nudged Kawasaki to gain the top spot. Either way, Harley-Davidson and Triumph share the third position for now with 13 bikes each. Triumph will launch the black editions of the T100 and T120 Bonnies soon, but let's get back to the new BMWs now.

BMW F 900 R

The F 900 R is a naked and will be listed under the "Roadster" category on BMW Motorrad's website, where it will join the S 1000 R (Rs 16.45 lakh), R 1250 R (Rs. 15.95 lakh), R 1200 R (Rs. 15.05 lakh), and G 310 R (Rs 2.99 lakh) roadsters. The F 900 R has been priced at Rs 9.90 lakh. All prices mentioned in this story are ex-showroom.

It's powered by an 895 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, DOHC, parallel-twin motor that produces 105 PS of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The technically inclined will like that there's dry sump lubrication, whereas those finicky about ergonomics would appreciate that both levers on the handlebar are adjustable for span. The 815 mm high seat isn't adjustable though. However, it's still one of the lowest in the segment.

BMW says that the bike weighs 211 kg fully fuelled, and that it will take just 3.6 seconds to go from zero to hundred. The claimed top speed is 'over' 200 km/h. They don't say by how much. Therefore, we don't know whether it's 201 km/h, 210 km/h, or more. For perspective, there are bikes like the 765 cc Triumph Street Triple S and Suzuki GSX-S750 whose top speed is 'over' 230 km/h. Both are less expensive than the BMW.

The F 900 R gets a non-adjustable USD fork, but the monoshock is adjustable for preload and rebound. A slipper clutch, 6.5-inch TFT screen, phone connectivity, all LED lighting, and two ride modes (Rain and Road) are some of the prominent features mentioned in the press release. There are two colour options: Black Storm Metallic and Hockenheim Silver metallic/Racing Red. I am guessing the former means black, while the latter is a silver/red dual-tone (the one in pictures).

BMW F 900 XR

BMW is calling the F 900 XR an adventure sports tourer so it should find its place on their website under the "Adventure" category, which has the R 1200 GSA (Rs 18.25 lakh) at one end and the G 310 GS (Rs 3.49 lakh) at the other. At 10.50 lakh, the F 900 XR Standard would sit below the F 750 GS (Rs 11.95 lakh). There's a Pro variant too of the F 900 XR that's been priced at 11.50 lakh. It gets additional features such as cruise control, Gear Shift Assist Pro (that's up/down quickshifter in BMW speak) and Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment).

The standard variant of the F 900 XR is pretty similar to the naked bike (F 900 R), except that the XR is heavier, taller, and has a bigger fuel tank and longer suspension travel. Strangely, BMW didn't care to mention the ground clearance of either bike in their press release. Anyway, what's good is that the XR's colour options are easier to understand as compared to its naked sibling's. The XR comes in Light White and Racing Red. Thanks, BMW, for keeping these ones simple. Let me mention as an aside that the red bike has some of that aforementioned silver, and I think the white bike has it too, but that's okay.

Both motorcycles, the F 900 R and F 900 XR, come with BMW's standard 'three years / unlimited kilometers' warranty with an option to extend it by another one or two years. There's a 24/7 RSA (Road Side Assistance) package too, but you'll have to pay extra for that. That said, let me reiterate in case you didn't pay attention earlier—the F 900 R and F 900 XR are the most affordable twin-cylinder motorcycles from BMW yet.