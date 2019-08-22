The all-new BMW 3 Series, the power-packed seventh generation of the world's most iconic sports sedan, was unveiled yesterday at the 'Thrill City' in Gurugram. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the all-new BMW 3 Series is now available in diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India.

Mr. Rudratej Singh, President, and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "The 3 is the heart and soul of BMW. As the ultimate sports sedan, for over four decades, it has been the flag bearer of 'Sheer Driving Pleasure'. In its new avatar, the 3 has outdone itself once again! Built for thrill and driven by technology, the all-new BMW 3 Series is an automobile that creates an impeccable harmony between the driver, the machine and the road."

The all-new BMW 3 Series makes an incredible impression with segment-first technologies for an even better driving experience. Making its debut in the all-new BMW 3 Series is the BMW Virtual Assistant, a digital personality of the vehicle that responds to voice commands. It sets a new benchmark for voice recognition.

Drivers can operate a number of car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. It can be addressed by saying "Hey BMW" or a customer-defined wake word, thereby adding an individual touch to the car. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control, which is part of a rigorously thought-out operating concept that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.

The all-new BMW 3 Series adapts perfectly not only to a dynamic lifestyle but also to personal taste. It is available in three design schemes namely BMW 320d Sport priced at Rs 41,40,000, BMW 320d Luxury Line priced at Rs 46,90,000 and 320i M Sport at Rs 47,90,000. Sport celebrates the gust of adrenaline with sporty style and self-confidence. Luxury Line indulges movement in style and endows elegance. M Sport package bestows masculine character distinguishing itself as an elite sports model.

The BMW 3 Series customers have the freedom to choose a financial plan of their preference. Customized and flexible financial solutions can be designed as per individual requirements. BMW 360˚ offers exclusive financial packages with great value and absolute peace of mind. With low monthly payments, assured buy-back value (up to INR 23 lakh) and flexible end of term options, customers will enjoy a hassle-free ownership experience.

What sports the BMW 3 Series?

The all-new BMW 3 Series benefits from slightly increased dimensions and a new striking design language that clearly sets it apart from its predecessor visually. The exterior embodies the modern and dynamic character of the new BMW 3 Series sedan with precisely drawn lines and strikingly contoured surfaces. The large BMW kidney grille and the headlights leading off it are dominant themes of the front end. Longer wheelbase, short overhangs, and the redesigned Hofmeister kink accentuate the dynamic profile when viewed from the side. A wider and more powerful stance is instantly noticeable from the rear. A contemporary sporty look is created by the distinctive spoiler and slim three-dimensional L-shaped taillights with LED technology along with two large tailpipes. Best-in-class optimized aerodynamics has reduced the car's drag coefficient to 0.23.

Despite larger dimensions, the car is now lighter than before, thanks to intelligent lightweight construction. A smart mix of materials in the car, such as aluminum in the bonnet, front side panels, front spring struts, and engine sub-frame have led to a reduction of 55 kilograms.

The interior is designed to accentuate cabin spaciousness and the driver-focused cockpit. Extended shoulder and elbow room in the front and additional legroom and headroom in the rear contribute to a generous feeling of space. Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large glass sunroof. The loading system includes rear seat backrests that can be divided in a 40:20:40 ratio for greater flexibility.

The newly designed Sport Seats with electrical memory function offer greater long-distance comfort for the driver and front passenger. Automatic air conditioning with three-zone control extends comfort. Optimised acoustic properties reduce noise levels and make the journey even more peaceful. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in a glamorous style.

Thanks to unrivaled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol, and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 330i produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 – 4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW BMW 320d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.8 seconds.

Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions (ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport, Sport+).

The eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function as standard. This easy-to-operate system paves the way for ambitious drivers to achieve optimum acceleration under all conditions.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in the automotive industry – BMW Gesture Control, Wireless Charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on the latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch Control Display. Park Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.