BMW India has launched their most affordable variant of the 3 Series Gran Turismo on Thursday. Christened as 3 Series 320d Gran Turismo Sport, the new variant costs Rs 46.6 lakh. The other two variants in the 3 Series Gran Turismo are the 320d Luxury Line at Rs 49.2 lakh and 330i M Sport at Rs 51.2 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new 320d Gran Turismo Sport is available in Alpine White as non-metallic colour and Black Sapphire and Imperial Blue Brilliant Effect as metallic colour.

BMW offers three upholstery combinations in BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport- Sensatec Black/Red highlight, Black and Sensatec Veneto Beige and Veneto Beige.

The 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport looks identical to the 320d Luxury Line version launched in India in 2016. The new version comes with standard-fitted LED headlights and LED front fog lamps. The headlight cluster with adaptive LEDs is offered as an optional feature.

The front and rear bumpers are now tweaked with larger air vents. The LED rear lights get striking clear lines in line with the one seen in the new 7 Series. It is complemented by a newly designed rear apron and larger-diameter exhaust tailpipes.

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel mill that develops 189bhp at 4,000rpm and 400Nm of torque in the range of 1,750-2,500rpm mated to eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW claims that the diesel mill powers new 3 Series GT to reach 0 to 100kmph in 7.7 seconds.

The top-spec 330i GT M Sport boasts of cosmetic additions such as gloss black-finished grille slats, new 18-inch alloy wheels, M badging and chrome-finished exhaust pipes. There's also the exclusive metallic Estoril Blue paint finish.

The 330i Gran Turismo M Sport is powered by a 1,998cc, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that also does duty in the 330i Luxury Line. The mill develops 252hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The car can accelerate 0-100kmph sprint in just 6.1 seconds.