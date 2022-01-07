As COVID-19 is once again tightening its grip, efforts are constantly underway to curb the spread of the virus. Two years in, the virus is still prevalent and experts think there's a long road ahead until the pandemic ends. Besides the necessary precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing and getting vaccinated, mass testing remains key to identify the spread of the virus, which is crucial in the defence. The new COVID variant Omicron has proven to be tricky to detect, not anymore.

Mumbai-based Tata Medical and Diagnostics Ltd in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has developed a new COVID testing kit called OmiSure, which has received the approval from Drug Controller General of India. It is touted as the RT-PCR equivalent to detect Omicron, which is currently diagnosed using the slow and expensive method of genome sequencing.

Genome sequencing to detect Omicron usually takes up to three days. The process is also expensive as it has to be done in batches of 24, 96, or 384. At the maximum capacity on one sequencing chip costs around Rs 10,000 per sample, V Ravi, the head of the TATA MD R&D. Yet, it is the golden standard for Omicron detection.

OmiSure is a major breakthrough in detecting and by extension controlling the spread of Omicron variant as it can now be diagnosed in a single step. The testing kit can have the result in just under four hours and with 100 percent accuracy. Also, OmiSure reportedly costs Rs 250 for the lab.

Brains behind OmiSure

Dr V Ravi is the brains behind OmiSure. But this is not his first big invention. He also played a key role in the development of Japanese encephalitis antibody testing kits in 2005 and before that, he had invented an antibody testing kit to detect Cysticercus in 1999.

Speaking of his latest innovation, Dr Ravi said the testing kit can also detect other Sars-Cov-2 variants. "It has two checks in place for Omicron detection without compromising the ability to detect other SARS-CoV-2 variants."

TATA MD is working night and day to increase production capability, supply chain and raw materials inventory, which would help deliver 2 lakh kits per day, TOI reported.