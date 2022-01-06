India registered a single-day rise of 90,928 cases, a significant rise from the previous day's 58,097 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours. A total of 325 deaths have also been reported in the same time, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday.

With the addition of new deaths, the death toll has reached 4,82,876.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 2,85,401 which constitutes 0.81 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 2,630 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive cases, 995 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 26 states have reported Omicron cases, said the Union health ministry on Thursday.

The recovery of 19,206 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,43,41,009. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.81 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 14,13,030 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 68.53 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 3.47 per cent amid a sudden spike in cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent.

With the administration of over 91 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 148.76 crore as of Thursday morning.

More than 18.43 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Thursday morning.