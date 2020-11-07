A Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer Dr B Sudha's residence in Bengaluru was raided by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday over allegations of illicit property gain. Multiple properties belonging to the officer, including a flat in Yelahanka and other properties were also raided.

The ACB raided six properties simultaneously, including two houses situated at Thindlu near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Udupi belonging to Sudha. The ACB seized Rs 10 lakh cash, kgs worth of gold, a Range Rover car and documents of properties - all of which are allegedly disproportionate to her known sources of income, Indian Express reported.

Petition against KAS officer

Sudha, who was the special land acquisition officer in the Bengaluru Development Authority, is currently working as an administrative officer in the Biotechnology department in Shanthinagar, Bengaluru. Sudha's husband is a film producer in Sandalwood.

Sudha came under heavy fire after a public petition was filed in a court on the charges of her involvement in corruption over the last few years. The raid was conducted after the court issued an order.