B'luru-based Evolved Foods balances innovation and impact; both with great finesse

Bengaluru-based Evolved Foods strikes a delicate balance between innovation and impact, showcasing remarkable finesse in both aspects. Led by founder & COO Roma Roy Choudhury, the company has garnered significant recognition for its pioneering efforts in the plant-based protein industry.

Roma Roy Choudhury recently received recognition as the Food Tech Woman Entrepreneur of the year at the esteemed 6th edition of BW Disrupt Women Entrepreneur and Intrapreneurs Summit and Awards 2024. This accolade underscores the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs like Choudhury, whose innovative strategies and groundbreaking ideas are reshaping the business and social landscape in India.

Co-founded by Roma Roy Choudhury and Pradeep Rao, who is also the CEO, Evolved Foods specializes in plant-based protein ingredients that are sustainably produced, offering ready-to-cook alternatives to traditional meat products. Present in HoReCa partner menus across major Indian cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, and Jaipur, the brand aims to expand its reach further in the coming years, catering to the growing demand for healthy and sustainable food options.

In a significant development last month, Evolved Foods recently secured Rs 7.3 crore in its seed round led by Zerodha-backed Rainmatter Health and Kamala Capital. This funding round also saw participation from prominent angel investors such as Anvitha Prashanth, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Rachel Goenka, Karan Khetarpal, and others. The infusion of capital will enable the company to enhance efficiencies across production and supply chain operations, further strengthening its position in the market.

Evolved Foods harnesses the power of ingredients like soy, coconut, and rice protein to create its signature offering – Evolved Plant Meat. With a protein content of 15% and less than 5% fat, the company's products are not only nutritious but also cater to the evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers.

Evolved Foods' offerings are available at popular restaurants, QSRs, delivery kitchens, and star hotels, including Curefoods (Eatfit, HRX by Eatfit, Nomad Pizza, Olio Pizza), GOPIZZA, Shangri-La, Go Native, Royal Orchid, Toscano, and Trippy Goat, across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and other locations. The brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability positions it as a key player in the burgeoning plant-based protein market, poised to shape the future of food consumption in India and beyond.

Owing to its commitment revolutionise the food sector, Evolved Foods had clinched the title of "Most Admired Organisation in Plant-based Sustainable Foods" at the sixth Pepsi Images Food Service Awards 2022 held in Mumbai.