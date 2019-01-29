The makers of recently-released movie Charlie Chaplin 2 have filed a complaint against popular YouTube film reviewer Maran, popularly known as Blue Sattai, for demanding money to give favourable review for the film.

According the makers, Blue Sattai had approached them asking him to give money in order to give positive reviews for Charlie Chaplin 2. But they did not entertain him for which he has given negative review for the movie, they claim in the complaint.

In the review, Blue Sattai has ripped apart the movie and slammed the makers for treating the audience like "fools." He has explained a few scenes to drive home his points. Hurt by his views, the makers have now filed a complaint against him.

His review for his channel Tamil Talkies have garnered over a million views.

Blue Sattai has often come under criticism for his harsh comments on films, filmmakers and actors. His review on Ajith Kumar's Vivegam was condemned by people from the film industry.

His review of Rajinikanth's Petta was removed from his YouTube channel recently for objectionable comments on the production house. Later, it was later restored.

Charlie Chaplin 2 is a comedy movie, written and directed by Sakthi Chidambaram. T Siva-produced movie has Prabhu Deva, Nikki Galrani and Adah Sharma in the leads and opened to mixed reviews.