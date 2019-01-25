After a gap of eight years, director Sakthi Chidambaram is returning to direction with Charlie Chaplin 2, starring Prabhu Deva, Prabhu, Nikki Galrani and Adah Sharma. It is an out-and-out comedy movie laced with necessary commercial ingredients.

The movie is a sequel to Sakthi's 2002 hit movie Charlie Chaplin, which had also featured Prabhu Deva and Prabhu in the leads. But the movie is not a continuation of the first part.

Charlie Chaplin 2 has the music of Amresh Ganesh and his 'Chinna Machan' song has struck a chord with the listeners. Soundar Rajan, G Sasikumar, Vijay Murugan and Kanal Kannan are the other important technicians who have handled cinematography, editing, art and stunt departments.

Story:

Thiru (Prabhu Deva) runs a matrimonial site and is credited for arranging 99 successful marriages. But his life changes when he takes up the 100th case. While Nikki Galrani enacts the character of a social activist named Sara, Adah Sharma will be seen in the character of a psychology student.

Prabhu, as B Ramakrishnan, has played Nikki Galrani's father in Charlie Chaplin 2. The movie tries to portray how technology can ruin people's lives. What happens when we take technology for granted will be narrated with a lot of humour in 127 minutes.

Review:

The movie has garnered a lot of positive buzz around it with its trailer. Will the movie live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it out in the viewers' words below: