Actress Adah Sharma has flaunted her curvy figure in a hot bikini in the latest photoshoot meant for the magazine The Man. The Heart Attack star looks drop-dead gorgeous in these pictures.

Adah Sharma has been chosen as the cover girl for the April edition of The Man, and recently attended a photoshoot for the magazine. The actress tweeted April 1: "April cover of THE MAN magazine! Have u got Ur copies yet ?? @themanmagazine (Faux fur btw...matlab yeh fur asli jaanwar ki chamdi se nahi bana hai )"

Adah Sharma took to her Twitter account April 3 to share the cover photo of the magazine The Man. Besides tweeting the picture, the actress wrote: "Summer is here ! Hello April @themanmagazine."

Adah Sharma shared another picture on Twitter on Wednesday, where she was seen posing like mermaid figureheads seen on the bows of ships.

She even went on to give tips on how to do it. She tweeted, "‏There was a lot of wind, the ocean was rough and the yatch was rocking, ufff and sea sickness but this was worth it ! TIPS to do this Tips to do this!!So for everyone asking ...I don't endorse trying this at home...but the steps to prepare to do this are...in the next post. [sic]"

Adah Sharma further tweeted: "So for everyone asking, the steps to prepare to do this are 1)work on shoulder, core ,back strength.If not strong enough there will be too much weight on the dorsum of the foot. 2)stop eating animal flesh. 3) pretend that Ur wearing a superhero costume so u feel a little brave [sic]."

Adah Sharma's bikini pictures set temperatures soaring, with many of her fans sharing them on social media. They can't take their eyes off this sizzling diva, it seems.

Having started her acting career with 1920 in 2008, the actress featured in 12 movies in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada in 10 years. She was last seen in the 2017 Bollywood movie Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, starring Vidyut Jamwal. She apparently does not have any project in her kitty at present.