On World Leukaemia Day, observed annually on September 4, medical experts have issued a warning about the potential neurological implications of blood cancer. They have revealed that blood cancer cells can travel through the bloodstream to the brain, leading to severe neurological problems. These problems can manifest as visual blurring, abnormal facial twitching, and numbness. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the disease, which is a broad term for cancers of the blood cells.

Leukemia occurs when the bone marrow produces abnormal blood cells, known as blasts or leukemia cells. This disease disrupts the production of normal blood cells, which are essential for fighting infections, carrying oxygen, and clotting blood. The disease is most common in adults over the age of 55, but it is also the most common cancer in children under the age of 15.

Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology at Fortis Hospital, explained the potential neurological implications of leukemia. He stated, "Leukaemia can impact a person in terms of neurological symptoms in multiple ways. It can cause neurological symptoms by direct invasion of the central nervous system (CNS) or by indirect manifestations caused by coagulation abnormalities, increased clotting, or immune manifestations." The symptoms can include headaches, vomiting, fever, double vision or visual blurring, facial paresthesia, abnormal facial twitching, numbness, and weakness in the hands and legs. Furthermore, leukemia-related inflammation can disrupt the blood-brain barrier, worsening neurological outcomes. Whenever there is a CNS impact in leukemia, it confers a worse prognosis and requires emergent treatment.

According to the recently published Globocan 2022 report, leukemia is the most common type of blood cancer in India and has an incidence rate of 49,883 annual cases. It stated that the main challenge faced by blood cancer patients is the lack of potential blood stem cell donors in India. Ranjit Kumar Sahoo, Medical Oncologist at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, told IANS that "Leukemias are curable". They are majorly of two types -- acute and chronic. Chronic leukemias do not require immediate treatment, for example, CLL (chronic lymphocytic leukemia) and a fraction do not require treatment at all. It is completely controlled with a near-normal life in CML (chronic myeloid leukemia).

"Acute leukemias are aggressive and require urgent physician attention. They are curable with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. A fraction might require BMT (Blood and/or Marrow Transplantation)," the expert said. Gupta said the treatment is emergent and involves immunomodulation, transplantation, medication to prevent seizures, or controlling the pressure in the brain. "Often, early intervention and aggressive management can significantly improve outcomes in these cases," the doctor said.

Sahoo said while the role of nutrition concerning "the pathogenesis of leukemia is relevant yet unclear", "the diet during the treatment should be healthy and simple, in small amounts and frequent manner". Historically, the understanding and treatment of leukemia have evolved significantly. The term 'leukemia' was coined by Rudolf Virchow, the renowned German pathologist in 1856. Over the years, advancements in medical technology and research have led to the development of various treatment methods including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplantation. Despite these advancements, the disease continues to pose significant challenges, particularly when it spreads to other parts of the body such as the brain.

Recent revelations by medical experts underline the need for continued research and development in the field of leukemia treatment and management. The potential neurological implications of the disease highlight the importance of early detection and intervention, as well as the need for comprehensive treatment strategies that address both the physical and neurological aspects of the disease.