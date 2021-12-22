Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa's latest single – Dance Meri Rani – is finally here. While the promos were making us wait for this one, now that it has come out, the wait was arguably not worthwhile. Guru and Nora's pair has given us one of the biggest party numbers of 2021.

So, the same spark and foot-tapping number were expected from them this time too. However, the two are getting trolled over the latest song and how!

Netizens are irked with Guru Randhawa's repetitive lyrics in the song. They have compared it to his previous songs and even accused him of copying Tony Kakkar. On the other hand, while Nora has left no stone unturned in dancing to the beats, everything about her reminds social media of Shakira. From Nora's dress to her hair style, it all has a sparkling resemblance to Shakira from Hips Don't Lie.

Social media reacts

What's more? Even Nora's make-up looks copied, feel netizens. Take a look at what they have to say. "Arey hair style copy kiya Shakira ka.. to kam se kam dress to copy na karte yaar... Gajab bejjati hai..(Copied Shakira's hairstyle atleast shouldn't have copied her dress)," wrote one user. "Guru Randhawa has turned into Tony Kakkar," wrote another user.

"Palika Bazaar copy of Shakira", wrote one more user. "Tonny Kakkar and Shakira remixed," said a netizen. "Count how many times he repeats those words," said another netizen. "What is wrong with you two? Blatant copying?" said one more user. However, there were many who praised Nora's dancing skills and the song by Guru.