Alia Bhatt is the latest target of BLACKPINK fans. The BLACKPINK fans are known for their fierce loyalty but no one could have thought that they would stoop down to using racial and abusive slurs against Alia Bhatt. It all started when internet users found similarities between one of Alia Bhatt's track and Jenie's new song 'Like Jennie'.

The similarities

As soon as Jennie's upcoming song - Like Jennie's teaser dropped, social media felt that it bore resemblance to Alia Bhatt's theme in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. But when they started tweeting about it, little did they know that it would offend the BLINKS so much.

From using racist slurs against Alia Bhatt to demeaning her star power, the fans of BLACKPINK were at it. Social media users spotted similarities in the theme and melody of Like Jennie and Alia's track in RARKPK. While the song is from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's 2023 film, Like Jennie is scheduled to release today. When Indian fans started pointing out how the K-Pop queen could have drawn inspiration from the Hindi song, the BLINKS charged at the actress.

Social media reactions

"No one knows this khia, except for fact that your country is the dirtiest in the world lmao," wrote a user. "Before Alia is only famous in India; Jennie is a global superstar," another user commented. "I saw a stat that said "65% of Indians are not on the internet yet" and it scared tf out of me. Imagine how we'd be battling for our lives if more accounts like these existed," read a comment.

no one knows this khia, except for fact that your country is the dirtiest in the world lmao https://t.co/oUGREzoRbm — ?? ࣪˖ ִ? (@baemonshooter) March 4, 2025

I saw a stat that said "65% of Indians are not on the internet yet" and it scared tf out of me.



Imagine how we'd be battling for our lives if more accounts like these existed. https://t.co/GkP4g1ARi5 — Donda ? (@fifydonda) March 4, 2025

Alia's fans jump in to the rescue

However, Alia's fans were quick to jump into the game too. "Mind you Alia gained more traction than ur fav in the same Met Gala, is more popular. Copying her song and then being racist, how low is the new low for Seoul cycle fans?" a social media user wrote.

"Kid Alia has double the acting experience Jennie has in music, a hit one at that. That song is a Pritam (artist) song; Alia was the actress in the film. Rani was her character name. You are hating the wrong person here. Get a grip," another fan opined.