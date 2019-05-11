Arunoday Singh, who tied the knot with Canadian girlfriend Lee Elton in December 2016, took to social media on Friday, May 10, to announce that they have decided to part ways.

In the post, he expressed that although they were very good at love but couldn't survive reality. Despite their best efforts, nothing worked out between them.

"My marriage seems to be over. Turns out we were very good at love but couldn't survive reality. Despite our best efforts, professional counselling and current trial separation, nothing seems to have helped bridge the fundamental differences that have emerged between us. It seems wiser to let go. I think we both deserve better. We shall try and resolve this with compassion and dignity," the actor shared on Instagram.

Lee wons a cafe in Goa and the duo met when the actor was shooting for Sonam Kapoor's Aisha. The couple's wedding was a grand one.

On the work front, Arunoday made his Bollywood debut with Sikandar (2009) and went on to work in films like Aisha, Varun Dhawan's Main Tera Hero and more. He was last seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail.

Last year, celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta and husband Madhu Mantena had announced that they had decided to go on a trial separation after three years of marriage. However, in March 2019, Masaba, the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards, and filmmaker Mantena posted their joint statement on Instagram announcing that they have filed for divorce.