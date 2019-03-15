Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and husband Madhu Mantena have filed for divorce after months of separation. The designer and the film producer had separated after three years of marriage. Masaba Gupta had married Madhu Mantena in June 2015 in a court marriage, after dating each other. In August 2018, the couple had announced a separation.

Masaba Gupta, daughter of actress Neena Gupta, has filed for divorce from her film producer husband Madhu Mantena at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. In a joint statement, the couple said, "After much thought and consideration, we have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. We have decided to move forward separately and get divorced. We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own choices. We would appreciate if we are given our privacy in this time."

On their separation, Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena had said in a statement on August 25, 2018 said they had decided to go on a trial separation in their marriage. It was a mutally consented decision, said the couple. "What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence, we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life," they said.

However, the couple had admitted that it was a tough time as both of them were keen to protect their privacy. They hoped that their privacy will not be violated by the speculations and rumours. "While we know, given the world and lives that we live in will lead to speculation, rumours & dragging us down into the dirt in this time.... we are communicating and encouraging each other to be brave and reminding ourselves that the only priority at this time, is the well-being & protection of our own selves & our families. - Madhu & Masaba".

Masaba is the daughter of acclaimed actress Neena Gupta and renowned West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She is a very popular and talented fashion designer. Madhu Mantena is the producer of movies such as Ghajini, Lootera, Queen, Manmarziyaan, Rakta Charitra and many more.