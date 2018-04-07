Irrfan Khan's latest release Blackmail has opened to rave reviews from both critics and viewers alike. The dark comedy has managed to impress the audience with its brilliant storyline and amazing performances.

Blackmail has a quirky storyline. It's about a man, played by Irrfan, who finds his wife sleeping with another guy when he arrives home early to surprise her. He then has to choose between three options – killing his wife, killing the other man, or blackmailing them. The husband chooses the last option.

Irrfan's character blackmails the two, demanding Rs 1 lakh without revealing himself to them. While his plan appears foolproof, there comes a series of twists and turns that adds more drama and humor to the plot.

The movie, which released Friday in 1550 screens across India and 311 screen overseas, is expected to earn upto Rs 4 crore on the opening day at the box office owing to a decent buzz around it. A bit of sympathy factor might also help boost the movie's box office collection as the actor will be away from the silver screen for a while now.

According to the trade analyst Girish Johar, Blackmail started off on a slow note with only 15 percent occupancy in early morning shows. However, he felt that the movie might pick up pace over the weekend considering the wide release.

"Its a slow start to #Blackमेल of around 15% in early shows, a wide release, is expected to pick up over the weekend. #Missing had a below-par start too. Good chances of #Baaghi2 topping this weekend BO again !!!" Girish Johar tweeted.

Its a slow start to #Blackमेल of around 15% in early shows, a wide release, is expected to pick up over the weekend. #Missing had a below-par start too. Good chances of #Baaghi2 topping this weekend BO again !!! — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 6, 2018

His last films - Qarib Qarib Singlle and Hindi Medium - had earned Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 2.50 crore respectively on the first day of release.

Besides Irrfan, the film directed by Abhinay Deo, features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh and Omi Vaidya in prominent roles.