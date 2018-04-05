Blackmail starring Irrfan Khan will hit the screens April 6. Moviegoers are excited to watch the quirky humor in the film.

While critics and Bollywood celebrities have already given a thumbs up to the movie after watching it at a special screening in Mumbai, many fans have been tweeting and expressing their desire to watch the first day first show of the Irrfan Khan starrer.

The positive reviews from critics and the celebrities have slightly pushed the envelope for the movie, which has already been receiving praise since the trailer release. Now fans are eagerly waiting to witness Irrfan's funny and quirky antics and director Abhinay Deo's engaging narration.

Blackmail narrates the story of a husband, played by Irrfan, who finds his wife cheating on him when he reaches home early to surprise her. Instead of taking any violent step, he chooses to blackmail them anonymously. However, things don't go as planned.

Apart from Irrfan, Blackmail also features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh in prominent roles.

Check some of the responses from the audience on Twitter just before the release of Blackmail:

Pratibha‏ @Myepica: "You know you are stressed when you land up at the theater a day early to watch a movie. @BlackmailFilm - so intriguing was the trailer that I thought I was clearly a day ahead! @irrfank - looking forward to a spectacular performance from you! #blackmailed #IrrfanKhan #blackmail"

concerned‏ @aartithakurjha: "#missing ya #blackmail @BajpayeeManoj ya @irrfank uffffffffff !!! Ya dono !!! Ye hui Na baat !! I am all sorted out now!"

Sourabh Karar‏ @KararSourabh: "#Blackmail @BlackmailFilm is getting release on this Friday.We all know that Irfan Ji @irrfank is fighting with Neuroendocrine tumor. To salute his fight let's give a standing ovation after watching Blackmai in theatre."