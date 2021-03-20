A creepy video uploaded to YouTube by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and extraterrestrial believers. In the video made using the visuals of Helioviewer, a black triangle UFO can be seen near the sun.

Space mystery continues

In his recent website post, Waring claimed that he initially discovered this black triangular structure a year back, and it is still there. He also made it clear that the structure seems to move every three months. The conspiracy theorist suggested that the UFO spotted near the sun could be sometimes a gateway to enter a hollow sun. Waring also claimed that intelligent alien life could be behind this phenomenon.

"It seems to move every 3 months. I mean every 3 months it moves in the opposite direction. Very odd, but check out the video I made. It will all make sense. Now, this could be a giant triangle ship, but I have seen some white cubes coming out of it, so I am wondering...if it's a doorway from a hollow sun? Or an open wormhole used for universal transportation? There are so many possibilities," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Aliens sucking energy from the sun?

This is not the first time that Waring is suggesting the presence of aliens near the sun. A few months back, Waring claimed to have spotted a giant UFO exiting the sun after analyzing the video captured by NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO).

In a picture shared by Waring on his website, a saucer-shaped flying object can be seen on the star's left side. The unexpected anomaly in the footage only for a fraction of a second, and Waring slowed down the footage to show what exactly appeared near the sun. The conspiracy theorist also claimed that aliens might be sucking energy from the sun using their advanced technology.