A Facebook employee lost his job after he tweeted about his co-worker not cooperating with him for the silent Black Lives Matter protest within the company.

"In the interest of transparency, I was let go for calling out an employee's inaction here on Twitter. I stand by what I said. They didn't give me the chance to quit," Dail tweeted,

He mentioned the employee by name, saying that "intentionally not making a statement is already political".

Facebook receives criticism

Facebook confirmed to CNET that that "Dail's characterisation of his firing was accurate" but didn't provide further explanation.

Several current and former Facebook employees have criticised Zuckerberg's inaction over controversial posts from the US President on glorifying violence, calling him to start fact-checking world leaders and labeling harmful posts.

There has also been several resignations at the social networking platform over the lenient approach taken by Facebook over the burning issue.

(With inputs from IANS)