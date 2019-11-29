Black Friday sales deals 2019 have officially started right after Thanksgiving Day and there are many stores that are offering some amazing deals that you simply cannot miss this year. Fans of Avengers and Harry Potter movie saga are in here for a treat as there are several stores that are offering a heavy discount that goes up to 73 percent.

There are many who consider that during the Black Friday Sales, retailers usually sell some of the old or defective stuff but this has not been the case for many years. Just like every year, this Black Friday has also brought some amazing sales on your favourite gadgets and especially on Marvel Cinematic Universe and Harry Potter movies, and it would be superb if you would get the chance to grab these deals before the stock lasts.

Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are ruling the streaming platforms but it always feels good to own a personal Blu-ray of the highest-grossing movie of all time. Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up the digital versions of your favourite Marvel movies of 2019, including Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame.

Amazon has amazing deals on Marvel movies

Major retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy are currently having some amazing deals for your favourite Marvel movies. Even the Avengers 4-movie steenbok collection is currently selling at Bestbuy for $120, which is almost $30 off from its regular price.

Other superhero movies like Aquaman, Aladdin, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Deadpool 2, Death Wish, and others are selling as low as $6 during this Black Friday sales.

Not only this, if you are a huge Harry Potter fan who always wanted to grab the Blu-ray of all the eights Harry Potter movies starting from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, then it is your day to buy the entire collection from Amazon at a mind-blowing price of only $27.49. The deal would save you $52 on the market selling retail price.

In addition to the Blu-ray of all the eight Harry Potter movies, all the 4K Ultra HD+ Blu-ray Collection is also at a sale for $79.49, which was previously at $178.99. From this deal, you can save almost $99, which for several is a huge deal.

