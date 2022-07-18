Black Fever, also known as Kala-Azar has been reported in Bengal at a time when the nation witnesses a rise in Covid cases. According to reports, 65 people were diagnosed with black fever in 11 districts of West Bengal over the past few weeks.

Medical experts believe that the number of people who get infected will rise in the coming days.

Black Fever: All you need to know

The outbreak of Black Fever usually happens every 25 to 30 years in India and the rest of the world.

The disease usually remains an epidemic if effective measures are adopted to contain it.

Medical experts in West Bengal said that thorough surveillance is going on to prevent the spread of Black Fever in the state.

How Black Fever spreads?

Sand flies are known for spreading Black Fever. Female Sand flies usually lay eggs on damp walls or floors. Parasites live in the body of that fly. From these Sand flies, black fever enters the human body.

As Sand flies cannot fly like mosquitoes, they cannot spread the infection by flying to other places. According to medical experts, humans are the main carriers of Black Fever, which clearly hints at the necessity of carrying out rapid testing.

Once the parasite enters the body, it will take two to six months for symptoms to appear.