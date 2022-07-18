India on Monday reported 16,935 Covid infections, a decline against previous day's 20,528 count, while 51 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,25,760, according to the Union Health Ministry update on Monday.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 1,44,264 cases, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,069 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,97,510. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has declined to 4.58 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 6.48 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,61,470 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.96 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 200 crore, achieved via 2,63,34,227 sessions.

Over 3.79 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.