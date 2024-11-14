Black Box Ltd, Essar's technology arm, has unveiled an ambitious growth strategy focused on India, aiming to position itself as a strategic partner for global technology companies expanding into the region.

During its recent investor call, Black Box reported strong Q2 FY25 financial results and discussed long-term plans to leverage its expertise in supporting large-scale digital infrastructure projects as global tech firms enter the Indian market.

For Q2 FY25, Black Box posted notable financial growth with EBITDA of Rs 135 crore, a 34 per cent YoY increase, and a 60 per cent YoY rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 51 crore. These gains reflect robust operational efficiencies, cost optimisation, and high-value solutions. The EBITDA margin improved by 260 basis points YoY to 9.0 per cent, and PAT margins rose by 140 basis points YoY to 3.4 per cent, underlining Black Box's focus on sustainable profitability.

"We continue to see strong performance across our operations, reflecting our commitment to delivering market-driven solutions and driving operational excellence. As we expand in high-growth markets, we're confident these results will continue to accelerate," said Deepak Kumar Bansal, Executive Director and Global Chief Financial Officer of Black Box Ltd.

India, with its 1.4 billion people and expanding digital economy further fueled by the adoption of AI, represents an enormous opportunity for Black Box. The company is optimistic about capturing substantial growth, particularly as global tech giants and data centre colocation providers seek to enter the market.

"We see immense growth potential in India, which is rapidly becoming a global hub for digital transformation. Our strategy is to build on our success in North America and tailor our approach to India's unique needs. India's evolving digital landscape, combined with our expertise in large-scale tech infrastructure, positions us as the ideal partner for local and global players," said Sanjeev Verma, Whole Time Director of Black Box Ltd.

Black Box's India-focused strategy emphasises vertical-specific, high-impact solutions in AI, cloud, and digital infrastructure. The company is working toward a $2 billion revenue target over the next four years, prioritising its top 300 customers with high technology spend and growth potential.

Looking forward, Black Box plans significant investment in talent and an enhanced go-to-market strategy to accelerate its growth in India. The company's deep understanding of global clients' needs, coupled with its local expertise, is expected to drive substantial growth in the Indian market over the next few years.

