BJP's Sambit Patra slams AAP over 'dire' water crisis in Delhi

With just two days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday visited the Bijwasan Assembly constituency and launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the "dire" situation in the area.

Accompanied by BJP candidate Kailash Gahlot, Patra toured the Kapashera area and highlighted the severe water crisis, alleging that residents are being forced to buy water from "tanker mafias" due to the government's failure to provide clean drinking water.

"There is chaos everywhere. These are not electric wires; these are water pipes... People have to buy water and also pay private water bills," Patra told IANS, recalling how Arvind Kejriwal once promised to make Delhi the "Venice of India." Instead, he said, the situation has deteriorated drastically.

Accusing the Kejriwal government of colluding with water mafias, Patra claimed that contractors linked to AAP leaders are controlling the water supply and illegally profiting from it.

"Mafia associates have set up tanks in their houses, supplying water to every home through private pipes and meters, which are not monitored by the Delhi Jal Board or the government," he alleged.

According to Patra, residents are being forced to pay Rs 200-250 for basic water needs, while a separate tanker for drinking water costs an additional Rs 20 per household. He further alleged that the "money collected from these illegal operations is being funnelled directly into Kejriwal's pockets."

"The Delhi government has only engaged in fraud and scams. People don't even have access to drinking water, yet private bills are being issued under the government's nose. Water pipes hang like tangled wires, and the Delhi government is nowhere to be seen. Kejriwal's illegal operations are thriving while he turns a blind eye," Patra said.

With campaigning set to end later in the day, political parties are making their final appeals to voters, sharpening their attacks as they seek to gain an edge before Delhi heads to the polls on February 5.

(With inputs from IANS)