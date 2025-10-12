'BJP's hopes getting dashed': Congress' Pawan Khera dismisses reports of Bihar seat-sharing rift

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday dismissed reports of complications in Mahagathbandhan regarding the seat-sharing for the Bihar Assembly elections and said that the BJP's hopes are being "dashed".

This follows the BJP's allegations about an internal rift within the Mahagathbandhan related to seat-sharing agreements.

Additionally, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), an important ally in the INDIA bloc, has announced that it will make its own decision regarding the Bihar elections if it does not receive a "respectable share" of at least 12 Assembly seats.

Speaking to the reporters in Ranchi, Khera said, "There is no complication or snag. Discussions will happen first, and only then will the seat announcement be made. So, the Bharatiya Janata Party's hope that there is some complication is getting dashed. Everyone has the right to express their views, and all parties do so. There is no complication on our side."

He also addressed the JMM's ultimatum regarding seat-sharing in Bihar, saying, "We are all contesting the elections together."

Meanwhile, the JD(U) has taken a sharp dig at the Mahagathbandhan over the seat-sharing and pointed out that there is an "internal rift" within the alliance ahead of the elections.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said there is a "huge turmoil" within the Mahagathbandhan over the Chief Minister's post, even though "the alliance knows that the NDA will form a government in Bihar".

"There's a huge turmoil within the Mahagathbandhan. There's no problem here in NDA. All decisions have been made. In a few hours, the picture will become clear," he said.

Ranjan also asserted that the Congress is not backing RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face because it understands the ground reality and believes that the NDA will again form the government under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

"Rahul Gandhi is well aware of the ground realities. They believe that this time too, the NDA government will be formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi is determined to make himself a CM face, but Congress is not paying any heed to this stubbornness," he said.

"In the Mahagathbandhan, some are trying to make arrangements for the Chief Minister, and some are trying for the Deputy Chief Minister's post. They are even fighting among themselves over seat-sharing, even when they are very clear that this will never happen," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)