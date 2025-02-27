Ahead of the coming budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday warned that party members in the Legislative Assembly would not allow the introduction of any anti-national or unconstitutional resolutions or bills.

While participating in the All-Party Meeting (APM) convened today to evolve a consensus for ensuring the smooth functioning of the budget session, the BJP urged Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather not to permit any unconstitutional or anti-national activity during the session starting on March 3.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP MLA from Paddar Nagsani, Sunil Kumar Sharma, said they would not allow any unconstitutional, undemocratic, or anti-national resolution, question, or bill in the House.

"During the all-party meet, I urged the Speaker not to allow any such activity and to run the House impartially," he said.

It is important to mention here that during the first session of the present Assembly, BJP members created a pandemonium when the Omar Abdullah government passed a resolution on the restoration of Article 370.

Speaker seeks support from members

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather urged representatives of all political parties and independent legislators to cooperate during the ensuing budget session to ensure the productivity of the House.

Chairing an All-Party Meeting (APM) ahead of the budget session, scheduled to commence on March 3, 2025, the Speaker underscored the need for dialogue, coordination, and consensus building to facilitate smooth legislative proceedings.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma and Surjeet Singh Slathia represented BJP; Mubarak Gul represented the National Conference; Ghulam Ahmad Mir represented the Indian National Congress; Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami represented CPI(M); Advocate Muzaffar Iqbal Khan participated as an independent legislator, while Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra represented the Peoples Democratic Party during the meeting.

In his opening remarks, the Speaker emphasized the importance of dialogue, cooperation, and consensus building for effective proceedings and the productivity of the House. He urged representatives of all parties to contribute actively to discussions and debates, as MLAs play a vital role in highlighting public welfare issues during the session.

"The Budget Session is a crucial time for policy deliberations and financial planning. I urge all of you and your members to engage in meaningful debates, uphold House decorum, and work towards the collective good of our people, as well as the entire Jammu and Kashmir," maintained the Speaker.

Highlighting the significance of Question Hour, Speaker Rather encouraged legislators to make the most of this opportunity to hold the government accountable.

"Question Hour is a key tool that ensures government accountability. Legislators must utilize this time effectively to raise public concerns and seek concrete responses," emphasized the Speaker.

The Speaker further called upon all political parties for effective coordination during the entire session of the House. He underlined that the productivity of the House is possible only when there is coordination between the opposition and the government in highlighting public issues and addressing them effectively.