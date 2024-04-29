After not fielding any candidate on three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir, the BJP said it will support like-minded parties in the Valley to get people rid of the yoke of dynastic political parties.

"We will extend support to the like-minded parties in the Kashmir Valley", J&K president of BJP Ravinder Raina said while cautioning the people against the Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, and the National Conference.

Without mentioning the name of any particular political party, Raina said that the BJP has a good connection with the other like-minded parties in Kashmir Valley.

"We are looking forward to extending our support to like-minded groups and good candidates after discussing with the party workers", he said. "There are so many parties who are very compassionate with the people. We will talk to our workers and the outcome will be announced."

Candidates with BJP's blessing will win elections in Kashmir

Earlier Raina said that the local unit of the party wanted to join the electoral battle but central leadership took the decision from the right perspective.

"As far as the J&K unit is concerned, we wanted to field our candidates on three seats of Kashmir Valley but the central leaders have another plan for the Valley", Raina said but claimed that only BJP-supported candidates will win elections in Kashmir Valley.

"The candidates who have the blessing of BJP will emerge victorious on three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir Valley", Raina said and claimed that the BJP has a strong base in different parts of the Valley.

Raina reiterates demand to postpone the Anantnag-Rajouri poll

J&K BJP president reiterated the demand for postponement of the election on the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

He said that the decision for the deferment of elections for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat has to be taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He said there is a lone Mughal road that connects Anantnag in Kashmir with the Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and due to inclement weather and the snowfall it remains closed. The snowfall is still going on there due to which Peer Ki Gali and Mughal roads are still closed.

"The ECI has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to submit a report in this regard", he said.

Raina reaches out to boat tragedy families

Ravinder Raina on Sunday visited the Gandbal-Batwara area of Srinagar to extend heartfelt condolences and support to the families affected by the recent tragic boat incident.

Recognizing the immense loss and pain experienced by the bereaved families, Raina assured them of the party's unwavering commitment to providing all necessary assistance and support during this challenging period.