The video shows Rahul Gandhi asking Congress leader to cut short Vande Mataram at a public event.

BJP strongly slammed the Congress president saying he disrespected the national song.

Congress claimed that the Karnataka state anthem was cut short, not the national song.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is under strong criticisms after a video surfaced on social media wherein, he is seen asking to cut short the national song "Vande Mataram" to just one line in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka at a public event.

Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell tweeted out the video with some hard-hitting caption. The video shows Gandhi pointing to his watch, following which Congress leader KC Venugopal tells the organizers "just sing one line and finish it".

BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra took this opportunity to slam the Congress president for "amending the national song at his wish".

"Rahul Gandhi directs to cut Vande Mataram to a single line during a public rally in Karnataka ..now this is why we call Him "Sahzada" ..His sense of entitlement is appalling..thinks this country is family property..can at his wish amend the National Song?," he tweeted.

The BJP Karnataka Twitter handle shared the video with even more strong words, dragging Jawaharlal Nehru. "In 1937, Nehru dropped last 3 stanzas of the Vande Mataram just to pacify Jinnah who said the song irks the Muslims. Today, RG asked to cut it to just one line, reminding us of INC's total disregard for the song Do we need more reasons for Cong Muktha Bharath? Shame on you, RG," it tweeted.



While several people have been lashing out at Gandhi for cutting short the national song, the Congress party issued a clarification saying that the Karnataka state anthem was cut short, and not the national song, according to The Republic.

The Karnataka election is round the corner, and neither BJP nor Congress is missing out on any chance to degrade each other. While Narendra Modi and Gandhi have been targeting each other in their public speeches, the IT cell of the respective parties are doing the same on social media.