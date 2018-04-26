Prime minister Narendra Modi ruled out any possibility of hung assembly in Karnataka

Modi said a full-majority government is necessary for all-round development of state

He claimed the central government has left no stone unturned for development of Karnataka

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday ruled out any possibility of a hung assembly in Karnataka.

The prime minister alleged that the "buzz" about a hung assembly was just the propaganda of the "well-wishers" of the Congress to disillusion the people who want change through the upcoming assembly polls.

In an interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, who are in the fray for the May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls and party office bearers through the Narendra Modi App, Modi said a full majority government is necessary for the all-round development of the state.

"As the people of Karnataka have decided to bring change in the state, a lie is being spread by some people, who are well wishers of Congress or through Congress, they want to fulfill their own wishes, that there will be a hung assembly in the state this time," he said.

"Such lies were being spread even during 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Till the results were out, they did this. This was nothing but a conspiracy to disillusion the people who wanted change."

"We got the full majority government at the Centre after 30 years and we have been able to end policy paralysis by taking decisions and give a good name of the country across the globe."

"They are hatching conspiracies because people of Karnataka want to join hands with Delhi for development. They want to contribute to the Centre's pledge of transforming the country into new India by 2022," he added.

Accusing the Congress of fighting the elections by propagating falsehoods, he said the central government has left no stone unturned for the development of Karnataka.

"They fight elections on the basis of lies, money power, casteism, and nepotism. They try to divide the society by spreading the poison of caste. The BJP believes in the mantra of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat and Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas," he said.

Interacting with the party cadres, the prime minister through a PowerPoint presentation also drew a comparison of the pace of implementation of central schemes in the state with the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.

"In Karnataka, close to Rs 14,000 crore of roadworks are under progress. While we constructed 1,750 km of highways in four years, for Karnataka, UPA had only built half of this," he said drawing a similar comparison with other schemes.

He said had the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government not indulged in petty politics and extended full cooperation, the state could have achieved even better figures.

"I want to add more pace to our development works in Karnataka. I need your support for this to happen," he added.