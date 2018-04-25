Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has upped the ante in the run-up to the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, May 12, as he called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 'north Indian imports'.

However, soon after the Karnataka CM took to Twitter early Wednesday morning, April 25, to voice his opinion, the state BJP wing wasted no time to retaliate as it tweeted "Imports? How much lower can you stoop Mr. CM?"

The state Bharatiya Janata Party wing lashed out at Siddaramaiah as he also claimed that the BJP's chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa, has been reduced to a 'dummy.'

While speaking on whether there is a Modi wave in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah told in an interview for The Week: "Let Modi come here a hundred times. It will not make any changes as the people have already decided to vote for Congress. Admittedly, BJP has shown it has no leaders in Karnataka, so they need the PM. There is no Modi factor and there is no Modi wave."

Here are the tweets that were exchanged between the BJP Karnataka's official Twitter handle and CM Siddaramaiah.

. @BJP4Karnataka by waiting for North Indian imports like PM Modi, UPCM Adityanath is admiting they have no leaders in the state. They have reduced their CM face @BSYBJP to a dummy.



PM may come & go. Here it is Siddaramaiah vs BSY & you know who is winning.#CongressMathomme https://t.co/IatRRstyAe — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 25, 2018

Imports? How much lower can you stoop Mr. CM?



Your attempt at North-South divide is disgusting. But we understand your anxiety.



While you are rejected by your own constituents, PM Modi has a pan India appeal. It's time you learn a thing or two about leadership when he's here. https://t.co/YYo978DO74 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 25, 2018

Well, speaking of imports, what do you have to say about the occupants of 10 JP?



We can understand your frustration & desperation Mr. CM.



When you realize PM Modi is more popular than you are even in your own Chamundeshwari, these kind of outbursts are natural. https://t.co/YYo978DO74 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 25, 2018

Now, we think it is time we teach CM definition of



'Import': bring (goods or services) into a country from abroad. For ex: when you get Italian toiletries for your Bengaluru bathroom, it's import.



Not 'Import': When you get rape accused KC Venu from Kerala as Karnataka Incharge https://t.co/YYo978DO74 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 25, 2018

Siddaramaiah also praised the Congress president Rahul Gandhi for campaigning in Karnataka. Gandhi started his campaign in the second week of February, beginning with Bellary, the same place where his mother Sonia Gandhi had contested for the Lok Sabha elections in 1999.

The youth in Karnataka like Rahul Gandhi, his campaigning in the state has had a big impact on the youth. Victory in Karnataka will be a stepping stone for Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls: CM Siddaramaiah #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/KhFLWevAr1 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2018

The assembly elections will be held on May 12 in a single phase in all the 224 constituencies. The counting is scheduled for May 15.