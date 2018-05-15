It looks like the south Indian state of Karnataka has made it loud and clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party government is the one that will take the state forward.

The BJP has surged ahead of the Congress in 111 of the 222 seats in the state and celebrations have already begun at several places. Earlier, the party had said that it was confident of receiving the required numbers and would not need the JD(S) to form and government and the trends hint that this has come true.

Meanwhile, Congress has said that it is open to an alliance with the JD(S).

Speaking of the results, the BJP has said that the people voted for the party as they needed a change in the state.

Counting of votes began on Tuesday, May 15, morning for the elections that were held on Saturday, May 12 in 222 constituencies. A total of 58,546 polling stations were set up in the state and people voted for 2,654 candidates, including 216 women candidates.

In tune, micro-blogging site Twitter is flooded with posts and people supporting the BJP as well as the Congress have been airing their opinion on BJP's win.

Here's what the social media users have to say

@swapnilk27: From fire to frying pan. #norespite #KarnatakaVerdict

@gauravtomer: #KarnatakaElections2018 turning point was when #Raga said that "I can become Prime Minister" And rest is already becoming a history

@sksultank: 5 years of good and stats did not matter. Unemployment, high inflation, taxes, anti-farm (no-MSP) and anti-people policies (FRDI, Note ban, GST) did not matter. Only propaganda, lies and fake nationalism is helping win elections!



@sunitha_simon: They mastered the art of knowing what sells in an election!

@abhimukund7: #KarnatakaVerdict Rahul Gandhi is a source of inspiration for everyone

No matters how many times he loses a contest.. He doesn't give up, comes back and Loses Again ?

@TheMylaporean: After Karnataka, BJP probably only has IPL to win. #KarnatakaVerdict

@hstapanghosh: Great relief. BJP 119. Clear #KarnatakaVerdict against Lingayat Card and Divisive Policy of #congress .

@AsYouNotWish: Dear Congress, Kannadigas may not understand Modi's language but they clearly understand his sentiments. There's a language of love, respect & admiration which doesn't need words. BJP may or may not form the Govt but the people of Karnataka have rejected you.#KarnatakaVerdict