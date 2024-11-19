Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday staged a protest near Anand Vihar bus station, targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its failure to address the alarming pollution levels in the city and also alleged corruption in the green cess, collected by city dispensation.

The demonstration, led by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and East Delhi MLA Harsh Malhotra saw party workers chanting slogans against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi government and accusing them of years of neglect and corruption leading to worsening Delhi's air quality.

Speaking to IANS, Sachdeva criticised the AAP government's handling of the pollution crisis, saying, "The condition in Delhi has deteriorated under Arvind Kejriwal's 10-year rule. The masks we are wearing are a warning to Delhiites—this will become a permanent reality if Kejriwal's corrupt government is not removed."

He further accused the AAP of failing to repair roads, address vehicular pollution, or fix potholes.

"The Centre has provided thousands of projects like the Yamuna Expressway and the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to reduce vehicular traffic in Delhi. If these projects hadn't been implemented, Delhi's condition would have been far worse. Kejriwal should stop shifting blame and take responsibility for destroying Delhi," he said.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Sachdeva said, "The Supreme Court had to intervene to ensure the Delhi government does not withdraw GRAP-4 measures without approval. This reflects the seriousness of the breathing emergency in Delhi."

He also pointed to stubble burning in Punjab as a major contributor to the crisis.

"On Monday alone, there were 1,251 incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, governed by AAP, compared to 48 in Haryana and 130 in Uttar Pradesh. This negligence by the Punjab government is criminal, and Delhi is paying the price," Sachdeva added.

Echoing Sachdeva's sentiments, Harsh Malhotra commended the Centre's initiatives to curb pollution and slammed the AAP government for its inaction.

"The Centre constructed the Eastern Western Peripheral Expressway to divert outstation vehicles away from Delhi, significantly reducing vehicular pollution. Meanwhile, the AAP government has done nothing but misuse Rs 1,000 crore collected as environmental cess. That money has been spent on posters claiming they will tackle pollution, but no actual work has been done," he alleged.

Malhotra accused the AAP of using the green cess funds for corrupt practices and false promises.

"The public is determined to eliminate this pollution -- AAP itself. If this government continues, people will have to live with masks permanently," he said.

As Delhi continues to grapple with hazardous pollution levels, the blame game between the BJP and AAP highlights the urgent need for collaborative solutions to tackle the city's environmental crisis.

(With inputs from IANS)