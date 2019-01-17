BJP president Amit Shah was Wednesday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi for swine flu treatment.

"I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God's grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

According to sources at AIIMS, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues.

He reached the hospital at around 9 pm and is admitted in the old private ward of the hospital.

A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, they said.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, Delhi BJP MP Mahesh Giri and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi visited Shah at AIIMS.