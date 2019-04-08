The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, April 8, released its election manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2019. The manifesto was released in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior party leaders, including Union minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief Amit Shah who said the 'Sankalp Patra' makes 75 pledges and promises to fulfil all expectations of the people. The manifesto was presented by Home Minister Rajnath Singh who also is the head of the BJP's manifesto panel. BJP released its manifesto three days ahead of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections that are slated to begin on April 11.

In the 48-page election manifesto, the BJP has promised to fulfil all expectations of the people. The party has laid out its vision in the field of employment, agriculture, education, and robust nationalism for the next five years.

BJP manifesto 2019: 10 promises

1. Doubling farmers' income

The manifesto read: At the very beginning of our current term, Prime Minister Modi embarked on a mission to double farmers' income. We will make all efforts to achieve this goal by 2022.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana - We have launched Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to ensure financial support to farmers owning land up to 2 hectares. We will further expand the coverage of the scheme to all the farmers in the country.

Pension for small and marginal farmers - We will launch a pension scheme for all small and marginal farmers in the country so as to ensure social security to them on reaching 60 years of age.

Rs 25 lakh crore investment in Agri-rural sector - We are committed to making an investment of Rs 25 lakh crore to improve the productivity of the farm sector.

2. Citizenship Amendment Bill

The manifesto read: We are committed to the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill for the protection of individuals of religious minority communities from neighbouring countries escaping persecution. We will make all efforts to clarify the issues to the sections of the population from the Northeastern states who have expressed apprehensions regarding the legislation. We reiterate our commitment to protect the linguistic, cultural and social identity of the people of Northeast. Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs escaping persecution from India's neighbouring countries will be given citizenship in India.

3. Jammu & Kashmir - Article 370

The manifesto read: We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir. We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state. We will take all steps to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all residents of the state. We will make all efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits and we will provide financial assistance for the resettlement of refugees from West Pakistan, Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and Chhamb.

4. Uniform Civil Code

The manifesto read: Article 44 of the Constitution of India lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time India adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonizing them with the modern times.

5. Ram Mandir

The manifesto read: We reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

6. Development with Dignity for the Minorities

The manifesto read: We are committed to the empowerment and 'development with dignity' of all minorities (Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis etc ).

7. Reservation for Women

The manifesto read: Women's welfare and development will be accorded a high priority at all levels within the government, and the BJP is committed to 33% reservation in parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment.

8. Corruption-free Bharat

The manifesto read: In order to curb corruption, the Modi government has taken many effective steps such as enacting the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act,2018, Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act,2018, and the Benami Transaction Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2016. We have eliminated inertia in the government by ensuring decisive actions under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and will continue to make efforts to ensure effective governance and transparent decision making.

9. Reinforcing Border Security

The manifesto read: We will focus on the creation of developmental and other necessary infrastructure in border areas to ensure that border security is strengthened and to enable increased participation of and benefits for border areas in the country's development and progress. We have completed building six integrated check-posts with another under construction to facilitate easier trade and travel from the neighbouring countries. We will further ease the movement of goods and people by constructing 14 more integrated check-posts by 2024. Aer completion of all the proposed integrated check-posts, all trade movement with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan will be conducted through the integrated check-posts.

10. Zero-Tolerance Approach to Terrorism

The manifesto read: Our security doctrine will be guided by our national security interest only. This is exemplified by the Surgical Strikes and the Air Strikes carried out recently. We will firmly continue our policy of 'Zero Tolerance' against terrorism and extremism and will continue to follow our policy of giving a free hand to our security forces in combating terrorism.