Leaders of BJP and National Conference are indulged in exchanging barbs over the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir in general and Kashmir Valley in particular.

Within minutes after the National Conference (NC) vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah charged the incumbent government with abandoning Atal Bihari Vajpayee's policy on Kashmir, the BJP hit back at NC leadership and charged the Abdullahs' with playing in the hands of Pakistan.

"Omar Abdullah is frustrated with the arrival of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Kashmir Valley, as the business of his party's "Shahi Dawa Khana" got closed", said national general secretary of BJP, Tarun Chug, who is incharge of J&K BJP.

He charged that Omar and his father always played in the hands of Pakistan's notorious intelligence agency ISI and kept people of J&K fighting each other depriving them of every basic right.

Chug, who is also party incharge of J&K, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the dream of former prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee the day Article 370 was abrogated.

"The abrogation of articles 370 and 35(A) was the dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Atal Behari Vajpayee. Late Shyama Prasad Mukherjee launched Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan movement in 1950 along with the late Vajpayee. The duo used their strenuous efforts to take the mission forward", he said, adding, "Prime Minister Modi abrogated these articles on August 5, 2019, and thus accomplished their dream".

He also said three generations of National Conference have looted every resource of J&K and filled their own coffers with gold and diamond, but deprived locals of even basic facilities. "These leaders have been rejected as masses came to know their double speak and their anti-national ploys", he added.

Omar accuses BJP of abandoning Vajpayee's policy on Kashmir

Earlier, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said there is a vast difference in the approach of late Atal Behari Vajpayee and present Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Vajpayee Jee had adopted the pro-Kashmir dogma of Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, and Kashmiryat.

"But today is the reverse. I am sure snow will melt and spring will come", Omar said.

"If the situation in Kashmir Valley is normal, then why did Pandits run away from the Valley", Omar said while pointing toward reports of fresh migration of Kashmiri Pandits.

"Government is telling lies about the prevailing situation. If the situation is normal in Valley, why did Pandits run away from Kashmir", Omar questioned.

He said the houses of minority community members are closed. "Due to fear the doors of their houses are shut. They have left Valley and moved to outside parts", he said.