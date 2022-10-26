Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by eliminating a terrorist who was trying to sneak into this side of the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Tanghdar sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of October 25 and 26.

Another terrorist reportedly managed to flee back to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after the gun battle.

"Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a major infiltration attempt by terrorists along the LOC in Tangdhar sector on the night of 25/26 October 22, thereby averting a major tragedy in the Kashmir Valley," Srinagar-based defence spokesman said.

Based on specific information from Jammu and Kashmir Police, corroborated by other intelligence agencies regarding the infiltration of a group of LeT terrorists through the forward post of Sudpura in Karnah tehsil of Kupwara District, a joint operation was launched by security forces.

"Alert troops on the anti-infiltration grid intercepted two terrorists trying to infiltrate into this side in the forward area close to the Line of Control. At around 1:45 AM on 26 October 22, the infiltrating terrorists were fired upon, leading to the elimination of one terrorist", the defense spokesman said.

However, taking advantage of darkness the other terrorist managed to flee to PoJK side. A search operation was launched in the morning resulting in the recovery of one AK series rifle, two pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition and war-like stores. As per agencies, the eliminated terrorist has been identified as Mohammed Shakur, son of Yakub, aged 32 years belonging to Syedpura in PoJK.

Forces receiving inputs about possible infiltration attempt

Reports said that a number of inputs about possible infiltration by a group of Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists through Sudpura were received by the security forces.

Based on the above inputs the area was kept under constant surveillance. Timely action and close coordination between the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other intelligence agencies led to the foiling of the infiltration attempt and potential threat to peace in the hinterland.

"Continued engagements along the Line of Control are uncanny reminders of efforts by Pakistan to infuse terrorism in Kashmir and disrupt peace and harmony while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding. Youth in PoJK are being used as cannon fodder by Pakistan state policy for the last three decades with a fruitless aim to constantly disrupt progress towards collective peace", the defence spokesman said.